Another solid start for Red Sox as Johnson beats Marlins

"Who can miss David when he shows up? Nobody," Ramirez said. "The crowd was going crazy too."

Trevor Richards (0-1), the Marlins' minor league pitcher of the year in 2017, retired his first seven batters in his major league debut but then allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Marlins gave up 12 hits after pitching well against the Chicago Cubs in the opening series of the season.

"That's a good lineup over there," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "They're a different animal than what we've seen the first four. Taking nothing from the Cubs, but this is a little different offence, where they all take their licks. They can ding you a little bit, and they are dangerous also."

A bloop and a blast got the Red Sox on the scoreboard. Xander Bogaerts reached on a two-out swinging bunt single in the fourth, and Eduardo Nunez followed with an RBI double. Christian Vazquez added a two-run double.

Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the fifth. As he approached first base, he pointed at his family amid the large throng of cheering Red Sox fans behind their dugout.

"We've got like three suites," Ramirez said. "I spent a lot of money on tickets."

Rafael Devers doubled home a run in the ninth and has at least one RBI in each of his four games.

The Marlins' Starlin Castro had three hits and his 500th career RBI.

COMING THROUGH

Before the game, Ramirez promised his jersey to a young fan if he hit a homer. He made good on the agreement after the game and signed the jersey.

SPECIAL GREETING

The Marlins gave Anderson the silent treatment when he returned to the dugout after his homer. He walked along the bench doing phantom high-fives, and eventually his teammates mobbed him.

HOMECOMING

The trip to Miami stirred memories for Cora, who played for the Miami Hurricanes when their football team was a powerhouse. Among the players he knew were Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis and Dwayne Johnson.

"I played PlayStation with the Rock my freshman year," Cora said with a laugh. "We went to his room and played, and all of a sudden 10 years later he's a superstar. I don't think he knows who I am."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto (bruised back) began catching drills but is expected to be sidelined a few more weeks.

UP NEXT

LHP Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Red Sox in the finale of their trip Tuesday night against RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 11.25 ERA). Sale allowed one hit in six innings on opening day but is the lone Boston starter without a win. "This is a good road trip," Cora said. "It can be a great road trip Tuesday, and we've got the right guy going."

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press