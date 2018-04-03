Pakistan beats West Indies, clinches T20 series 3-0

Pakistan, which rested its frontline fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali, hit back through Shadab Khan (2-27) in the 12th over as Samuels misread the legspinner's googly and was clean bowled.

Fletcher raised his fifty when he hit Shadab for a six over long off but shortly afterwards got run out as he couldn't beat the direct throw of Mohammad Nawaz from long off while attempting a quick run.

West Indies seemed to be losing its way when it lost three wickets for six runs in later half of the innings to reel at 96-5 before Denesh Ramdin took charge in the last four overs.

Ramdin hit four boundaries and three sixes in his quickfire knock that included two successive straight sixes off Usman Shinwari's last two deliveries of the innings.

In Pakistan's roller-coaster run-chase, Zaman utilized the field restrictions in the first six overs, hitting six fours and two sixes before top edging Ryad Emrit while going for a big shot in the sixth over.

Azam combined with another half century stand with young Hussain Talat stand before getting holed out in the deep.

Talat (31 not out) and Asif Ali (25 not out), who both made their international debuts in the series, then completed the rout with more than three overs to spare.

It was Pakistan's seventh successive victory in a Twenty20 series since Ahmed was appointed captain after the World Twenty20 in 2016.

"When I took over the captaincy I decided with coach Mickey Arthur that we will try to be consistent and give youngsters consistent chance," Ahmed said.

"That's what we've been doing for the last two years and the results are coming."

By Rizwan Ali, The Associated Press