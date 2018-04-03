Mark Scheifele's Jets contenders to win first Stanley Cup

Mark Scheifele’s Winnipeg Jets have as a good chance as any to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

Despite an injury-riddled season, the Jets’ top-line centre is on his way to another all-star calibre season in Winnipeg’s franchise-best campaign.

Last year’s Kitchener-Waterloo athlete of the year is in the midst of another point-per-game season, despite missing significant time with suspected shoulder injuries, 21 to be exact.

“Yeah it’s tough, you never want to go through injuries, but that’s the way the game goes. It’s a physical sport, you’re going to go through bumps and bruises,” said Scheifele, following the team’s morning skate Saturday at the Air Canada Centre. “It’s the treatment you get, it’s the workouts you do to come back bigger, faster, stronger, from them; [that’s] the biggest thing."

“I was able to come to Toronto for some days to do some rehab here, see some family, see some good friends while getting treatment on the injury, it makes it nice. I had my brother come to Winnipeg; you get kind of bored when you’re not doing anything. I have a good support system to get me through those times.”

Scheifele has managed 60 points in 58 games for the upstart Jets, who sit second in the NHL’s Central division with 108 points, setting up a likely meeting with the Minnesota Wild in the first round. The 25-year-old Kitchener native has seen an upward trajectory of offensive production since entering the league in 2013-2014. He has tallied 34, 49, 61, and 82 points prior to this season.

In the absence of the team’s top centre, captain Blake Wheeler took the reigns, moving from the wing to the middle for the first time in his 14-year NHL career. Scheifele was impressed with Wheeler, who continues to excel in many facets of the game at the age of 31.

“He was great, he played unbelievable,” said Scheifele. “The way he plays the game so hard, and so strong. It wasn’t any shock to me to see him jump into that role so easily. [But] I definitely would prefer playing in between him.”

The former Barrie Colt was in his usual spot in Saturday’s game in Toronto, flanking Wheeler and rising star Kyle Connor.

“He’s a key centreman on our team, first-line centre,” added Jets super-sophomore Patrik Laine. “It was tough to lose him a couple times, now he’s back again so, it’s huge for the team. He’s a leader on the ice and in the locker-room, so it’s huge to have him back.”