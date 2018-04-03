Mark Scheifele's Winnipeg Jets contenders to win first Stanley Cup

Mark Scheifele’s Winnipeg Jets have as a good chance as any to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.
Despite an injury-riddled season, the Jets’ top-line centre is on his way to another all-star calibre season in Winnipeg’s franchise-best campaign.
Last year’s Kitchener-Waterloo athlete of the year is in the midst of another point-per-game season, despite missing significant time with suspected shoulder injuries, 21 to be exact.
“Yeah it’s tough, you never want to go through injuries, but that’s the way the game goes. It’s a physical sport, you’re going to go through bumps and bruises,” said Scheifele, following the team’s morning skate Saturday at the Air Canada Centre. “It’s the treatment you get, it’s the workouts you do to come back bigger, faster, stronger, from them; [that’s] the biggest thing."
“I was able to come to Toronto for some days to do some rehab here, see some family, see some good friends while getting treatment on the injury, it makes it nice. I had my brother come to Winnipeg; you get kind of bored when you’re not doing anything. I have a good support system to get me through those times.”
Scheifele has managed 60 points in 58 games for the upstart Jets, who sit second in the NHL’s Central division with 108 points, setting up a likely meeting with the Minnesota Wild in the first round. The 25-year-old Kitchener native has seen an upward trajectory of offensive production since entering the league in 2013-2014. He has tallied 34, 49, 61, and 82 points prior to this season.
In the absence of the team’s top centre, captain Blake Wheeler took the reigns on the top line. Scheifele was impressed with Wheeler, who continues to excel in many facets of the game at the age of 31.
“He was great, he played unbelievable,” said Scheifele. “The way he plays the game so hard, and so strong. It wasn’t any shock to me to see him jump into that role so easily. [But] I definitely would prefer playing in between him.”
The former Barrie Colt was in his usual spot in Saturday’s game in Toronto, flanking Wheeler and rising star Kyle Connor.
“He’s a key centreman on our team, first-line centre,” added Jets super-sophomore Patrik Laine. “It was tough to lose him a couple times, now he’s back again so, it’s huge for the team. He’s a leader on the ice and in the locker-room, so it’s huge to have him back.”
Laine, who has 43 goals this season to lead the team, spent plenty of time in his rookie campaign on Scheifele’s wing, and plays on the team’s first power-play unit with him.
Winnipeg and Toronto have similar young cores with a lot of upstart young talent mixed in with some veteran presence. In 2016, Toronto and Winnipeg drafted first and second overall in the NHL Entry Draft, taking superstars Auston Matthews and Laine in the process, and two years later, the Leafs and Jets are the only Canadian teams that will be in the NHL playoffs.
Scheifele has noticed.
“I’m definitely a fan of watching the Maple Leafs play right now, they’re a fun team to watch, they’re high energy. They’re a high-octane offence, it’s always fun to watch, and we like to think we’ve got a pretty potent offence as well. It’s always fun to play against the Leafs, they’re a tough challenge, and I think that makes us want to play better.”
Canada’s lone playoff teams split the season series with Toronto blowing out the Jets in Winnipeg on opening night, 7-2, and the Jets exacting revenge with a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
While Toronto has Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander to build around, the Jets are in good shape for now and the future as well with Laine, Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Jack Roslovic.
“The biggest thing for us as a team is we have to keep growing, [we] can’t be complacent in where we’re at now, we have to continue to grow, it’s definitely an exciting team to play with for sure,” Scheifele added.
Prior to Saturday’s morning skate, a few Jets including Scheifele greeted members and signed autographs for the Don Mills Flyers of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, who were hosted by the Maple Leafs. The bantam AAA team’s 15-year-old goalie Roy Pejcinovski was tragically murdered on March 14.
“You can’t imagine what they’re going through losing a friend like that,” Scheifele said.
“It’s something that you can never take for granted, even just to put a smile on their face. Keep them going, they’re going through a tough time, and anything to put a smile on their face, and keep them moving forward is something that I think is definitely important for us to do as players.”
