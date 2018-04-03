Thomas: Glad no more questions about lacking a major title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Thomas no longer gets questions about when he's going to capture his first major title.

He took care of that last year at the PGA Championship, which made his news conference Tuesday at Augusta National a lot more pleasant.

"Not getting questions on a day like today: When do you feel like you're going to get your first major? Or, do you feel like you're one of the best players without a major?" Thomas said. "I was glad to get that over with as quick as I could."

Thomas is coming off an amazing season that included five victories in all, as well as a FedEx Cup championship. He's off to another stellar start in 2018 with a pair of wins.