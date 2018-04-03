Mets reliever Swarzak on disabled list with strained side

NEW YORK — Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left side.

The 32-year-old right-hander left Saturday's game against St. Louis and said he had never felt soreness in his oblique muscle.

New York recalled right-hander Hansel Robles from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was 7-5 with a 4.92 ERA in 46 relief appearances last year.

Swarzak's move to the disabled list was made retroactive to Sunday.