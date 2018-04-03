Bulls' Valentine facing knee procedure, done for season

Sports 02:15 PM

Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will miss the rest of the season after surgery this week on his left knee.

The Bulls say Valentine had swelling in the knee and an MRI indicated a need for an arthroscopic debridement procedure, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

In 77 games this season, Valentine averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.2 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By The Associated Press

