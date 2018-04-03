Nets' Acy, Pistons' Drummond fined for shoving match

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy $25,000 and Detroit Pistons centre Andre Drummond $15,000 for a shoving match that resulted in their ejections.

The league announced the fines on Tuesday.

Drummond shoved Acy with 18.4 seconds left in the third quarter of the Nets' 108-96 loss to the Pistons on Sunday at Barclays Center.

Acy pursued Drummond and attempted to further the altercation, which began while battling for a loose ball. Referee David Guthrie stepped in to intervene but was pushed away by Acy.