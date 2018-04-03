Canada earns fourth men's world curling win

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker are the defending champions having gone unbeaten to take the world title last year in Edmonton.

The format is different this year with the top six teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday making the playoffs, instead of the previous top four.

The top two gets byes to Saturday's semifinals, while teams three to six square off in quarterfinals earlier that day.

The 361 Men's World Curling Championship in Las Vegas is the most southerly world championship with desert temperatures ranging from a high of 25 to 30 C daily.

For Gushue, it's been an exercise in adaptation on and off the ice.

He prefers more separation between the event and the team's down time between draws, so he and his crew can get a mental break from curling.

The Orleans hotel a short, hot walk to the Orleans Arena. Curlers, fans, officials and volunteers are together all the time at the hotel, rink and pool.

Gushue says he and his teammates have talked ways to manage feeling like they're in a curling hothouse.

"It's hard to do," he said. "The discussion was a little bit more about accepting the situation we're in and trying to embrace it and deal with it as best we can."

Canada didn't win the pre-game draw to the button for the first time Tuesday, and thus didn't have last-rock advantage in the first end against South Korea.

Gushue nevertheless stole three points over the first four ends before the South Koreans countered with a deuce in the fifth.

"Brett made some really nice draws early in the game to get us some deuces and steals," the skip said. "Overall pretty good, but I think we could bring it up another level."

South Korean skip Kim didn't have draw weight at just 55 per cent accuracy to Gushue's 95 per cent in the game. Nichols was scored 100 per cent on takeouts to counterpart SeHyeon Seong's 72 per cent.

But up 6-4 coming home without hammer, Gushue was slightly heavy on an attempted corner freeze to hold Kim to one point. The South Korean skip made the soft tap for two to send the game into an extra end.

And Gushue needed a big sweep from Gallant and Walker in the ninth for a double tap to score one point.

In other games in the morning draw, the Scots downed Germany's Alexander Baumann 9-4, Russia's Alexey Timofeev edged Japan 6-5 and Switzerland's Marc Pfister edged Italy's Joel Retornaz 6-5.

Russia pulled into a tie at 3-2 with China's Dejia Zou. Switzerland's Marc Pfister improved to 2-4. Italy dropped into a tie with Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands and Greg Persinger of the U.S. at 1-4. Germany was 1-5.

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press