Bowling Green hires Fralick as women's basketball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green has hired Robyn Fralick to coach its women's basketball team.

The university on Tuesday announced the hiring of Fralick to replace the fired Jennifer Roos after the Falcons finished 11-19 with a 3-15 mark in the Mid-American Conference.

Fralick has spent the past 10 seasons at Division II Ashland, including the past three as head coach. She led the Eagles to a Division II national title last season. The team won 73 straight games before losing in the title game this season to Central Missouri.

Fralick will be introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.