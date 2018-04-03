Eagles agree on 1-year deal with Paul Worrilow

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a one-year contract with linebacker Paul Worrilow.

The five-year veteran spent the past season with Detroit after playing his first four seasons in Atlanta. Worrilow started 44 games for the Falcons and eight for the Lions.

He bolsters the linebacker corps and gives the Super Bowl champions more depth on special teams.

Worrilow has 242 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 72 career games. He played in college at nearby Delaware.