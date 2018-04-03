Storms prompt cancellation of Cubs-Reds game

CINCINNATI — Stormy weather prompted Cincinnati to postpone its game scheduled for Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, the second time during their opening homestand the Reds had to call off a game because of bad weather.

The game was called after a 1-hour, 24-minute delay, and the clubs announced it would be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 19.

With the cancellation, the 2-3 Cubs get back-to-back days off to rest their overworked bullpen, which has pitched 26 innings in five games. Chicago has played a 17-inning and a 10-inning game.

Several of their hitters were on the field for early batting practice Tuesday before the storms moved in, hoping to find their touch. Chicago has been shut out in two straight games and managed only two hits during a 1-0 loss to the Reds on Monday. The Cubs are batting .137 with runners in scoring position.