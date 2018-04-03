Forsberg's goal with 0.6 left disallowed, Panthers top Preds

"We played a good game," coach Peter Laviolette said. "Their goalie played really well. There's a lot at stake for them as well. Our guys played hard, we just couldn't hit the back of the net."

The Panthers are four points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference and five behind the New Jersey Devils with a game in hand.

"It was a great to finish to a hard-fought game by both teams," Boughner said. "A tough test in back-to-back against the best team in the league. (Luongo) made some amazing saves when they had their pushes. He was the difference tonight."

Sceviour stretched the Panthers lead to 2-0 at 10:33 of the third. Evgenii Dadonov flipped the puck from behind the net back to Sceviour on the right side, who poked it past Rinne.

"I was the beneficiary there," Sceviour said. "(Dadonov) did a lot of the work there and made a heck of a pass. I just had to put it in pretty much an open net."

The Predators closed to 2-1 on Josi's goal with 3:52 left in the third. Josi fired a shot from in front that got past Luongo.

Huberdeau's deflection gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with 1:30 left in the first. Jamie McGinn shot from the right side, and the puck bounced off Huberdeau and got past Rinne.

Luongo made a save at 11:27 of the second and went down on the ice when the puck hit his rib area but remained in the game.

UPSET CELEBS

A few high-profile hockey fans joined the Smashville faithful in blasting the overturned goal on social media.

"Dear @nhl I love you and I always will but @PredsNHL were robbed tonight," wrote actor Kiefer Sutherland.

"I am seriously livid. @NHL , fix this," said Carrie Underwood , wife of predators forward Mike Fisher.

"Hey @NHL , those are the kind of calls that cause fans to lose faith in the head office," said golfer Brandt Snedeker.

NOTES: Luongo, who turns 39 on April 4, is one game away from becoming the third goaltender in NHL history to play 1,000 games. ... Arvidsson returned after missing the last game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Washington on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host Boston on Thursday night.

