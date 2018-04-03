Hanley Ramirez helps Red Sox beat Marlins 4-2 in 13 innings

MIAMI — Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run double with two out in the 13th inning, and another night of stingy pitching helped the Boston Red Sox extend their winning streak to five games by beating the Miami Marlins 4-2 Tuesday.

Mookie Betts singled with one out in the 13th off Tayron Guerrero (0-1) and advanced on a groundout. Following an intentional walk to Andrew Benintendi, Ramirez lined his third extra-base hit of the season.

Heath Hembree (1-0) allowed one hit in two innings to help the Red Sox (5-1) to their best start since 2006.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale allowed only one run, and it was tainted, but he needed 93 pitches to get through five innings. Boston starters have allowed less than two runs in each of their six games, the longest such streak in the majors to begin a season, according to Elias.