Durant scores 34 to help Warriors top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the game, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 111-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Klay Thompson added 20 points for the Warriors, who evened the season series at two wins apiece despite guard Stephen Curry missing his sixth straight game with a left MCL sprain.

Russell Westbrook had 44 points and 16 rebounds, and Paul George added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Golden State led 107-103 when a steal by Westbrook led to a dunk by Corey Brewer with 20 seconds left. Quinn Cook made two free throws at the other end with 18 seconds to play.