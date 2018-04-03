Top seed Caroline Garcia wins in straight sets in Charleston

Sports 11:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France defeated Varvara Lepchenko of the United States 6-2, 6-3 in her first match at the WTA's Volvo Car Open on Tuesday.

Garcia broke Lepchenko three times in the opening set to take control in her first clay-court match of the season.

No. 3 seeded Daria Kasatkina, who won here last year, needed three sets before beating Christina McHale of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Kasatkina is the only past champion left in the field after Andrea Petkovic and Sam Stosur lost earlier Tuesday.

Other seeded players winning were No. 9 Ashleigh Barty of Australia, No. 13 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and No. 16 Elena Vesnina of Russia.

Barty topped American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2, Begu defeated Georgina Garcia Perez of Spain 6-3, 6-4 and Vesnina defeated American Madison Brengle 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Kristie Ahn of the United States defeated Stosur, who won the 2011 U.S. Open title, 6-2, 6-4.

Garcia said she worked hard after the Miami Open to prepare for the clay-court event and was happy with her performance against Lapchenko.

"But as we have French Open, like of course we like this season," Garcia said. "But I don't know if I'm a clay court person or not. I just enjoy it as much as I enjoy hard court."

Garcia, ranked seventh in the world, had a breakout season in 2017 with titles in consecutive weeks in China at Wuhan and Beijing.

By The Associated Press

