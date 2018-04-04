Benn records hat trick in Stars' 4-2 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Calling it "a lucky play," Jamie Benn stole the puck from Tomas Hertl and scored the go-ahead goal with 3:06 left before tacking on an empty-netter for the hat trick in the Dallas Stars' 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

"It was just a read," Benn said. "I'll take it."

So will the Stars, who ended a seven-game road losing streak.

"We played our best third period in a long time," coach Ken Hitchcock said.

Mike McKenna, who replaced an injured Kari Lehtonen, got the victory after stopping all 17 shots he faced. McKenna last played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 16, 2015.

"It's fulfilling getting a win," McKenna said. "It was fun to be part of this win. It's not anything I haven't seen before. Sometimes you lean on your experience."

Dallas' Gemel Smith tied it at 2 with 5:17 left. Devon Shore won a battle along the boards and rushed the net, tapping it to Smith at the last second.

Logan Couture set a career high with his 33rd goal and Timo Meier scored No. 20 for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight.

"You're concerned any time you lose a lead," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "Again, we played good enough tonight to score four goals and we should have won. We didn't, and we didn't handle that as well as we could have in the third. For me, the big mistake was not putting them away when we had the chance, not the third period."

Lehtonen left with an upper-body injury with 4:06 remaining in the first period. He took a puck to the facemask. Hitchcock said he should be OK for Friday's game in Los Angeles. Lehtonen saved 12 of 14 shots.