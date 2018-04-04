WNBA coaches, GMs tab A'ja Wilson for top pick in mock draft

Connecticut: Kia Nurse , UConn. It's always tough to pass up on a Husky in Connecticut. She's a solid guard who would give the Sun another good defender and smart offensive player who knows how to win.

New York: Ariel Atkins , Texas. An all-around guard who would provide a little more speed for the Liberty.

Los Angeles: Stephanie Mavunga , Ohio State. A tenacious rebounder, would give coach Brian Agler another strong young player in the post.

Phoenix (from Minnesota): Marie Gulich , Oregon State. Nobody saw their draft stock rise in the NCAA Tournament like the 6-foot-5 Gulich. Showed she can play with the best posts in the country.

Second Round:

Las Vegas: Myisha Hines-Allen , Louisville. Would give the Aces another solid rebounder to complement Wilson. She's only the second Louisville player to grab over 1,000 boards in her career.

Indiana: Monique Billings , UCLA: A tremendous rebounder who runs the floor well and adds depth to the post for Chatman's team.

Connecticut (from Atlanta): Lexie Brown , Duke: Brown is one of the top point guards in college basketball and only saw her draft position fall because of positional needs. She will be a strong contributor in the backcourt for the Sun.

Atlanta (from Chicago): Mercedes Russell , Tennessee: Adds another solid post player for the Dream who can protect the rim and as well as score.

Minnesota (from Seattle): Tyler Scaife , Rutgers: Gives Cheryl Reeve some depth in the backcourt after losing a few players to retirement and free agency.

Dallas: Shakayla Thomas , Florida State. Thomas bolsters coach Fred Williams' frontcourt.

Washington: Jaime Nared , Tennessee. Stepped her game up this season and will provide some depth for the Mystics.

Phoenix: Kristy Wallace , Baylor. Coach Sandy Brondello is very familiar with this Aussie, who tore her ACL right before the end of the season. She can stash the guard away while she recovers from the injury.

Phoenix (from Connecticut): Loryn Goodwin , Oklahoma State. This well-travelled player, who also went to Butler and UTSA, can definitely score the ball.

New York: Brooke McCarty , Texas. Another 3-pointer shooter for Katie Smith to work into the rotation.

Los Angeles: Mikayla Cowling , Cal. A versatile player who can score, pass and rebound.

Minnesota: Natalie Butler , George Mason. Played on three teams in college starting at Georgetown before heading to UConn and finally George Mason. Is a really strong rebounder.

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press