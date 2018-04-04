Johnson's goal at this Masters is to get to the 1st tee

"It was just a freak thing, and it happened. There's nothing I can do about it except I'm here this year," Johnson said Tuesday. "Hopefully, I can tee it up on Thursday. Definitely be looking forward to that."

One year later, so much has changed. Johnson remains No. 1 in the world for the 59th consecutive week — only Woods (three times), Greg Norman (twice) and Nick Faldo have held the No. 1 ranking longer.

But he hasn't won since the first tournament of the year, an eight-shot victory at Kapalua. He came close at Pebble Beach until Ted Potter Jr. beat him in the final round. He was not particularly close in his last start, losing all three matches in his group at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

He's not worried about that, either, because Johnson doesn't worry about much.

"Last year I was about as confident as I've ever been, so it was probably a 10," he said when asked to compare his confidence level on a scale of 1 to 10. "This year it's probably a 9 1/2. Starting to swing it a lot better. Feeling a lot better on the golf course, for sure."

Just don't get the idea there is any additional motivation. Johnson doesn't look back.

"Why?" he asked. "There's nothing you can do about it. Hopefully, I can get myself in a position where I have a chance to win. Last year has nothing to do with anything happening right now."

What's happening at this Masters is a wide-open race for the green jacket. Rarely have so many top players been on top of their games coming into the first major of the year, including past champions Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth.

Not to be overlooked is Woods, who hasn't won this year but has shown he is plenty capable.

"I think that this year it feels like you probably have eight or 10 guys that are in good form, with a really good, solid chance of winning," defending champion Sergio Garcia said. "So it's kind of interesting to see how the week goes on, because every week is a different story. But at the moment, it's quite exciting."

Along with a green jacket, the No. 1 ranking is up for grabs.

Justin Thomas (No. 2), Jon Rahm (No. 3) and Spieth (No. 4) all have a reasonable chance to replace Johnson at No. 1 if they were to win. Thomas and Rahm already have had chances this year. Rahm needed to win at Torrey Pines and was one shot behind going into the weekend until he closed with rounds of 75-77. Thomas only had to win his semifinal match Sunday morning at the Match Play against Bubba Watson. He says he thought too much about No. 1 and it cost him.

Johnson, already home in Florida at that point, didn't even bother watching. He was on his boat. There was nothing he could do about it.

He is proud of the No. 1 ranking, mainly for reaching the top.

"But most importantly, I want to stay here," he said. "To do that, I've got to keep pushing myself and keep working hard."

That starts with getting to the first tee on Thursday. Johnson was on the range Tuesday afternoon trying to sharpen his wedges. There is one more day of practice, a short day because of the Par 3 Tournament. Johnson already had plans for Wednesday.

"I'm going to take it really easy," he said.

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press