Lac-Megantic: no trial for railway company

Keach said roughly $500 million was collected and most victims have received compensation. The remaining funds are already claimed by creditors and are being distributed by Keach and a Canadian trustee overseeing MMA's bankruptcy proceedings in Canada.

Had MMA been convicted in Canada of criminal negligence and ordered to pay a fine, Keach explained, "in all likelihood (Canadian authorities) wouldn't have gotten any money because most of it is earmarked for other people."

Any conviction would have been against an entity that exists solely on paper "and doesn't have any money that isn't otherwise already claimed," he said.

In January, a jury acquitted ex-MMA employees Richard Labrie, Tom Harding and Jean Demaitre of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

A month later, MMA and six of its former employees settled with federal prosecutors and were ordered to pay fines totalling $1.25 million, while one ex-railway worker was given a conditional jail term.

As of early that month, the company had paid only $400,000 — an amount set aside during bankruptcy proceedings for the U.S. branch of the company.

A lawyer with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said at the time the financial status of MMA was "precarious" and that it wasn't clear how the court would collect the outstanding money.

Meanwhile, Lac-Megantic's current mayor said in an interview Tuesday she was "stunned" by the Crown's decision to abandon proceedings against MMA.

"Companies need to be held accountable," Julie Morin said. "And we need to ensure they follow the rules and that their employees are properly trained.

"All I can say is that the news demonstrates clearly we have to continue fighting to ensure (railway security) laws are reformed so the safety of people is protected."

— With files from Stephanie Marin

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press