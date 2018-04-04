Struggling Djokovic announces splits with Agassi, Stepanek

Novak Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.

Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website .

He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just won't seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovic's latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.

Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.