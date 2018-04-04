Robert Griffin III, Ravens, reach agreement on 1-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a 1-year deal with quarterback Robert Griffin III, whose once-promising NFL career grinded to a halt two years ago.

Griffin is expected to be a backup to Joe Flacco, Baltimore's starter for 10 straight seasons.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome says Griffin will sign the contract next week after reaching an agreement late Tuesday.

Griffin last played in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He started five games, winning only one of them.