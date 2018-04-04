The Masters through the eyes of a 16-year-old from India

Not to be outdone by fiendishly modern methods, though, the Masters officials sent an old-style parcel post weeks later. I picked it up coming home from school and the moment I read the words, "Augusta, Georgia," my mother and I snapped it open. A neat stack of soft parchment letters inscribed in green ink slipped out — addressed to none other than Mr. Shubhankar Sharma residing in Sector 12 Panchkula, Chandigarh.

A memory was pulling itself loose in my mind, of being 6 years old and stepping into the shower to discover the mirror fogged up with water vapour. The previous 12-year-old occupant, my Bhai, had squiggled in cursive letters, "The Masters," above a trophy titled "Shubhankar."

The first thing I did was to spread out the letters from Augusta on our sofa, photograph them and send him a ceremonial video, prim, with a thick British accent. You could imagine the Harry Potter vibes of a first Hogwartsian letter. Our spiritually devoted mother then placed these precious cards in the home's temple, and blessed them.

This homely celebration was humbly sweet, but it did little to prepare me for the actual press conference I'd attend at Augusta National on Tuesday. It was hosted in a vintage hall with a small set of senior journalists and the solemn gaze of great men hanging in oil portraits on the walls.

No matter how aware one is of the monotonously repetitive way sportsmen tend to drone on, a blinding haze of gleeful affection tends to take over when it's your own brother at the mic.

"What does it feel like to be now known as the future of Indian golf?" he was asked.

In that moment a spotlight I hadn't imagined lit in my mind.

Later on, Bhai described the kids playing back home and our small Indian golfing community. These were all the people I was familiar with, in my 16 years of following him around fairways and greens.

Although Bhai accepts the pressure with Zen-like calm, I knew the truth — the hopes of 1.3 billion people were riding the currents of history once more.

Everyone we've ever known would be looking on, as only the fourth Indian in history sets foot on Augusta National's majestic grounds.

It's moments like these I'm trying to begin to get used to that make my chest swell like a helium balloon.

Something of a merry tussle happens in my mind — between the goofy big brother I've known forever and the golfing prodigy, who was beginning on the path of legend.

This week I've also been determined to explore my privilege of being here.

The overwhelming maiden impression I had in the past 36 hours of the Masters was of old-school grandeur.

There was the famous oak tree, the cheerful staff and painted signs, plus ice-cold lemonade cups. A general whiff of elegance lingers everywhere you go.

I've sat on oak benches ten times my age. I have pretended to calmly hover as Tiger Woods walked by ten feet away. The American people, though, seemed as freewheeling, chilled and casually friendly as no others I've ever observed.

I also lucked out to get into the snowy white clubhouse, where the portraits of all past champions beamed down upon me.

This gifted me a profound moment of thinking about the significance of legends. In time, today's champions would become history as well, and the game of golf would evolve on, rewarding the worthy and raising new heroes.

Seeing the bushing, poplin-skirted women captured around Jack Nicklaus in a portrait made it easier to imagine us modern girls being photographed for the memory of new generations.

It all seems surreal.

In writing this piece, I've attempted to remember any conversations with my brother on the Masters. It is a piece of work actually, in light of Bhai's unwavering ambition to be as silly and non-serious as possible off the course. Thus naturally, I found something goofy to round off.

In late autumn three years ago, my brother was 18 and chatting about his favourite player's Masters performance as we walked down the pot-holed neighbourhood roads, hand-in-hand.

"When I get to the PGA I'm going full Rocky mode. Just like go underground for six months and get ripped. Grow out my hair," he said.

I laughed. "Your face will be hairy too, Bhai. Like a mountain savage."

"Oh yeah. They won't be able to recognize me," Bhai shrugged with a bit of mock attitude. "I'd be silent and talking to no friends. Just playing m'game and winnin'."

"Really, win your first Masters?"

"You'll see Vanni," he'd said. "I'm going to get us there one day."

By Vandini Sharma, The Associated Press