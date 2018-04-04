Liverpool apologizes after City team bus struck by objects

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has criticized the "completely unacceptable" behaviour of some of its fans after Manchester City's team bus was struck with objects on its way to Anfield for a Champions League quarterfinal match.

Cans and at least one bottle were thrown at the bus as it drove along Anfield Road, the street running alongside Liverpool's stadium. City will be using another bus for the return journey as windows have been shattered.

In a statement issued before kickoff on Wednesday, Liverpool said it "condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes" and that "we apologize unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident."

Liverpool says it will "co-operate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible."