Giants defensive co-ordinator says unit will be relentless

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — From the time James Bettcher was hired as defensive co-ordinator by Pat Shurmur, there has been speculation whether the New York Giants were switching from a four-man front to a three-man look.

After all, it's what the 39-year-old Bettcher ran with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Bettcher dropped a hint Wednesday in his first interview since taking the job: He is not into labeling defensive schemes.

The Giants are going to use a lot of formations, including three- and four-man fronts. Sometimes, they are going to put five up front. They are going to keep offences guessing, and they are going to attack.

"What it is about is playing relentless," Bettcher said. "The game is about playing hard. The game is about playing physical. The game is about playing smart. Those are things that our guys are going to do whether we are bringing five or six or dropping eight, whatever we are doing, whatever the field position is. The thing our fans are going to see, they are going to see a defence that is going to run around, that plays hard, plays fast and plays smarts and plays physical. That's what playing defence is about."

Bettcher will start laying the foundation for his defence Monday when players show up for organized team activities. The OTAs are a time that most coaches and co-ordinators begin discovering what they have, especially with a new team.

"Right now, if you asked me who we are on defence, I have no clue," Bettcher said, adding by the end of training camp he will know.

The Giants certainly will have a different look, at least based on personnel.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was released and fellow CB Ross Cockrell was signed by Carolina as a free agent. The Giants added Alec Ogletree in a trade with the Rams and signed fellow linebacker Kareem Martin as a free agent. LB Devon Kennard signed with Detroit as a free agent, while defensive captain Jonathan Casillas, also a linebacker, remains a free agent.

The mainstays up front will be tackles Damon Harrison and Dalvin Tomlinson along with end Olivier Vernon. Ogletree and Martin will be the core of the linebackers, and cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Landon Collins will anchor the secondary.