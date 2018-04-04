URI promotes assistant Cox as successor to Dan Hurley

KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has promoted David Cox to men's basketball coach.

Cox served as associate head coach for the last four years under Dan Hurley, who left last month to become head coach at UConn.

Cox helped lead the Rams to a 26-8 record this season and a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the second round to Duke.

He also played a big role in securing a four-member recruiting class, which the Rams hope to retain.