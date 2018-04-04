Avs on the cusp of playoffs a year after last-place finish

"If you believe in each other and believe in the system, you can accomplish things that other people probably don't think we could," said defenceman Erik Johnson, who's currently sidelined with a fractured kneecap. "We took it upon ourselves to be the underdog."

Even through the lows of a 48-point season, Bednar didn't lose the room. His players call him "Bedsy," a sign of respect for a coach who will hold them accountable but mostly helps them figure things out.

"Looking back, it's easier to realize that he could've been a lot harder on us, could've been a lot worse. He didn't do that," defenceman Tyson Barrie said. "I have a lot of respect for him with what he's done this year and how he's handled the team and everything."

Any other season, Bednar might even be a runaway coach of the year winner. But there's Gerard Gallant, who has expansion Vegas headed to the post-season as Pacific Division champions.

"I tried to be as fair as I possibly can be with still doing my job to the best of my ability," Bednar said. "I have a lot of belief in our team."

Colorado features the youngest active roster in the league with an average age of 25.7. With Alexander Kerfoot leading the way, 11 different rookies have combined for more than 410 games and 121 points.

Then again, Bednar has plenty of experience dealing with youth from his days in the American Hockey League. Bednar joined the Avalanche from the Columbus Blue Jackets' affiliate Lake Erie after leading the Monsters to the 2016 Calder Cup trophy.

"He definitely gets it," said MacKinnon, who is among the league leaders with 94 points (38 goals, 56 assists). "He communicates really well with the younger generation."

Colorado has had its share of bumps and bruises along the way, with MacKinnon sitting out eight games due to a shoulder injury. And now the team is missing top goaltender Semyon Varlamov (lower body injury) for the rest of the regular season. But they have veteran Jonathan Bernier to step in.

"We got some of those injuries (last season), and didn't have the depth that we needed," Bednar said. "When things took a turn, it was hard to stay motivated as a team when you fall out of the playoff race."

It's not the best turnaround in franchise history: The then-Quebec Nordiques went from 52 points in 1991-92 to 104 the following season. But that was a different time.

"It's a turnaround, but we also thought we shouldn't have been as bad as we were last year," Landeskog said. "We've still got a lot of work left. It doesn't really count if we don't go to the playoffs."

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press