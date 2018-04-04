Falcons agree to new 1-year deal with S/LB Kemal Ishmael

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have kept one of the most versatile players on their defence by agreeing to a new one-year contract with safety/linebacker Kemal Ishmael, who was an unrestricted free agent.

Ishmael, who began his career at safety, saw more time at linebacker last season, and his versatility increased his value. He had 22 tackles and one sack in 16 games, including one start. He started four games in 2016, when he had 49 tackles.

For his career, Ishmael has made 20 starts in 65 games and has five interceptions.

___