Josh Bellamy signs restricted free agent tender with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears receiver Josh Bellamy has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Bellamy will return for a fifth season in Chicago after catching 24 passes for 376 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 62 receptions for 882 yards and four TDs over six seasons with Kansas City, Washington and Chicago.

The Bears announced the move on Wednesday.

Chicago went 5-11 and finished last in the NFC North for the fourth straight year. The Bears hired coach Matt Nagy in January to replace the fired John Fox.