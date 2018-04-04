Brown wins 1st Canada medal on Gold Coast

GOLD COAST, Australia — Joanna Brown won Canada's first medal at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, collecting bronze in the women's triathlon.

It was a gutsy performance from the 24-year-old from Carp, Ont., who almost didn't make the race after fracturing her left shoulder in a bike crash March 2 in the opening race of the 2018 ITU World Triathlon Series in Abu Dhabi.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy, two-time world champion and current world No. 1, won the first gold of the games under sunny skies and a temperature of 27 Celsius at Southport Broadwater Parklands in a time of 56 minutes 50 seconds. No. 7 Jessica Learmonth of England took the silver, 43 seconds behind, with Brown another five seconds in arrears. Brown edged England's Vicky Holland by four seconds.

Learmonth had a razor-thin lead over Duffy after the swim and bike portions. The two traded the lead several times during the bike ride but the Bermudian pulled away on the run.