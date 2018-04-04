Brown wins 1st Canada medal on Gold Coast

GOLD COAST, Australia — Joanna Brown won Canada's first medal at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, collecting bronze in the women's triathlon.
It was a gutsy performance from the 24-year-old from Carp, Ont., who almost didn't make the race after fracturing her left shoulder in a bike crash March 2 in the opening race of the 2018 ITU World Triathlon Series in Abu Dhabi.
Bermuda's Flora Duffy, two-time world champion and current world No. 1, won the first gold of the games under sunny skies and a temperature of 27 Celsius at Southport Broadwater Parklands in a time of 56 minutes 50 seconds. No. 7 Jessica Learmonth of England took the silver, 43 seconds behind, with Brown another five seconds in arrears. Brown edged England's Vicky Holland by four seconds.
Learmonth had a razor-thin lead over Duffy after the swim and bike portions. The two traded the lead several times during the bike ride but the Bermudian pulled away on the run.
Brown made the podium the hard way. She was 11th after the swim and 10th after the bike ride, picking off one rival after another during the run, eventually winning the duel with Holland for third.
"I lost my legs at the end of the run," said Holland. "Joanna deserved the bronze. She ran really smart to finish it off, and deserved all the credit for winning the bronze."
Dominika Jamnicky of Guelph, Ont., was 14th and 18-year-old Desirae Ridenour of Cowichan. B.C., was 17th.
The Gold Coast event took place on a sprint course for the first time at the games. The course featured a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and a five-kilometre run.
The Olympic event features a 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run.
The men's traithlon was slated for later Thursday. The mixed team relay and para-triathlon go Saturday.
Brown, who has put her commerce degree at the University of Guelph on hold while she follows her triathlon dream, is currently ranked ninth in the ITU world rankings.
Brown had a career year in 2017 when she finished on the podium at three World Cup events, was fourth twice on the World Triathlon Series and placed fifth at the world championships in Rotterdam.
But she also had a run of bad luck.
Brown came into last year's test event on the Gold Coast in fine form, only to be struck down by food poisoning the week before. In December, she broke her wrist in a freak accident in the gym.
Then came Abu Dhabi.
Canada had won three previous triathlon medals at the Commonwealth Games. Simon Whitfield and Carol Montgomery both earned gold in 2002 in Manchester, England, while Kirsten Sweetland claimed silver in 2014 in Glasgow.
By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
