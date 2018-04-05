Jamel Artis has career-high 18, Magic hold off Mavs 105-100

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic finished off the depleted Dallas Mavericks with their G League players Wednesday night.

Jamel Artis, Khem Birch and Rodney Purvis, players who spent most of the season playing for the NBA G League's Lakeland Magic, combined for 16 of Orlando's 28 points in the fourth quarter of a 105-100 victory.

"It was a great experience for them," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "For those guys to not only get overall minutes, but closing minutes in end-of-game situations, all those things are valuable for our young guys."

Artis had 18 points for his second straight career high. He was coming off a 16-point game Tuesday night in a victory at New York.

"I love the G League. The guys that were there, we built a family, built a bond," he said. "It's the experience that we went through. It's a path. Maybe I took the long way, but I still have a lot of work to do and I'm going to continue to build every day."

Purvis, another undrafted rookie, hit two straight jumpers after the Mavericks had pulled to within three early in the fourth quarter.

"It brings back a lot of memories and I hope we can be out here a lot more in the future," he said. "It's just good having that camaraderie . . . We just go out there and try to bring a lot of energy and play the game the right way."

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 20 points without playing in the fourth quarter. Gordon scored 16 points in the first quarter, leading the Magic to an early 14-point lead. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high five assists.

Jalen Jones led Dallas with 15 points. Johnathan Motley added 14 points and eight rebounds in his first NBA start, and Kyle Collinsworth came off the bench for 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks, who have lost 12 of 15, listed seven players out with injuries including Dirk Nowitzki, the 19-year veteran who missed only his second game of the season.