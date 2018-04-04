Sabres clinch 31st following 4-2 loss to Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Duchene scored his team-leading 27th goal in the Ottawa Senators' 4-2 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night, and assured the Sabres of finishing last in the NHL standings.

Max McCormick, Ryan Dzingel and Alexander Burrows, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Senators in a matchup between two of the NHL's worst teams in the final week of the season. Craig Anderson stopped 32 shots, and Ottawa improved to 2-8 in its past 10.

The win upped the 30th-place Senators' total to 67 points, five ahead of the Sabres, who have just two games left.

The Sabres became the NHL's first team to finish 31st, following this season's addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.