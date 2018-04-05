Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 4 Buffalo 2
Chicago 4 St. Louis 3
Anaheim 3 Minnesota 1
---
AHL
Charlotte 6 Lehigh Valley 1
Springfield 2 Belleville 1
Rochester 3 Laval 2
Milwaukee 6 Cleveland 3
Rockford 4 San Antonio 2
Stockton 4 Texas 3 (OT)
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (SO)
San Jose 4 San Diego 0
---
NBA
Orlando 105 Dallas 100
Philadelphia 115 Detroit 108
Miami 115 Atlanta 86
New Orleans 123 Memphis 95
Toronto 96 Boston 78
L.A. Lakers 122 San Antonio 112
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 4 Toronto 3
Kansas City at Detroit (ppd.)
N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 2
Houston 3 Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 3 Cleveland 2 (13 innings)
Oakland 6 Texas 2
National League
Atlanta 7 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2
Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 0
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 5 San Diego 2
Interleague
Minnesota 7 Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 10 Seattle 1
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.
---
NBA
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Boston (Price 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
Texas (Perez 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-1), 3:35 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Milwaukee (Suter 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
