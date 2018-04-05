Australian women break 4x100 freestyle relay world record

GOLD COAST, Australia — Australia's 4x100-meter women's freestyle relay team has done it again, breaking its own world record on the opening night of the swim program at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia, with sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, clocked a time of 3 minutes, 30.5 seconds Thursday night at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

That broke the mark of 3:30.65 the team clocked at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, when the Campbell sisters and McKeon were part of the team.

On Thursday, Canada finished second, nearly four seconds behind. England took the bronze, more than eight seconds behind Australia.