3:45 p.m.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history — not the good kind — in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday.

Garcia carded a 13 on the par-5 15th after hitting four shots into the water in front of the green.

He matched the highest single-hole score in Masters history.

Tom Weiskopf had a 13 at No. 12 in 1980 and Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima did it at No. 13 in 1978.

The meltdown left Garcia at 10 over in the opening round and 14 shots behind the leaders.

Garcia rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 16th, but he's now a long shot to make the cut Friday.

3:25 p.m.

Of all the shots Marc Leishman hit in the opening round at the Masters, his third one at No. 15 will stand out — for all the wrong reasons.

Leishman's chip from behind the green rolled through the putting surface and into the water. It led to a double-bogey 7 on the 530-yard hole — his lone flaw of the day.

Leishman dropped from 4 under to 2 under to start golf's first major.

Charley Hoffman sits atop the leaderboard at 4 under.

2:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods could have used a few prayers before taking on Amen Corner.

Woods hit three balls into the gallery and another into the water at Augusta National's famed, three-hole signature section. He finished with two bogeys and a par, and it could have been much worse.

Still, it left him 3 over in the opening round at the Masters and seven shots behind leader and playing partner Marc Leishman.

The slippage started when Woods pushed his drive at the par-4 11th way right. He cleared hundreds of fans before attempting to play through a spectator walking area. His second shot squirted right and into the gallery he just repositioned.

His third shot landed past the hole and left him with a downhill, 20-foot par putt that he missed left.

His tee shot at the par-3 12th came up short and rolled into renowned Rae's Creek. His third shot stayed on the front fringe, but he saved bogey by making a 15-footer from there.

He seemed to be disgusted with himself as he walked to the 13th tee. He pushed his tee shot right into the pine straw and then pushed his next shot into another gallery. He flew the back of the green from there and had a 12-footer to salvage a birdie on what has been the easiest hole on the course. He just missed the putt.

Tony Finau is on the course at Augusta National, playing on a badly sprained left ankle.

He dislocated his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament on Wednesday and then popped it back into place. X-rays were negative, and Finau was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

He was planning to play through the pain.

"Crazy day," he posted on his Twitter account. "Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I'm optimistic."

11:55 a.m.

Tiger Woods has his first birdie at the Masters in nearly three years.

Woods almost drove the green at the par-4 No. 3, pitched to about 10 feet and made the putt to set off a huge "Tiger Roar" at Augusta National.

It was Woods' first competitive birdie at the famed course since April 12, 2015, at No. 15 in the final round of the Masters. He finished tied for 17th.

Woods gave the stroke back on the next hole when his tee shot found a greenside bunker. He chipped out and missed a 20-footer for par.

Playing partner Marc Leishman was leading the event at 2 under.

10:25 a.m.

Tony Finau says he is "optimistic" after a "crazy day" at the Masters.

Finau dislocated his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Tournament on Wednesday and then popped it back into place.

X-rays were negative. Finau was scheduled for more tests Thursday before teeing off (12:43 p.m.) in the first round at Augusta National.

Finau flew the back of the seventh green on the Par-3 course and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running toward the hole to celebrate, then turned and backpedaled before landing awkwardly on his left ankle. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

Finau, ranked No. 34 in the world, stuck around for the final two holes and then gingerly walked to a golf cart and was driven off the course.

8:15 a.m.

The 82nd Masters has begun.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player officially got the tournament started Thursday morning with the ceremonial tee shot.

Player, 82, took the first swing followed by the 78-year-old Nicklaus under a clear, sunny sky with the temperature in the 40s. It is expected to be in the high 60s by the afternoon.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley told the crowd crammed around the first tee how privileged they were to have the duo with nine green jackets to start the tournament.

Wesley Bryan, Austin Cook, Ted Potter Jr. were the first group to tee off when play began.

