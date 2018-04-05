The Latest: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player get Masters started

Certainly, no one took a more harrowing path to the Masters.

The 42-year-old Englishman was the last player to qualify for the first major of the year, winning last weekend's Houston Open in a playoff after sinking a 20-foot birdie on the 72nd hole .

"Nice putt," someone said as Poulter lingered under the mammoth oak tree in front of the clubhouse at Augusta National.

He responded with a sly wink and a smile that signalled more relief than joy.

"To do it the way I did it, after all the disappointments, all the highs and lows, it's really nice," Poulter said on the eve of the Masters.

When the tournament begins Thursday, there will be no shortage of compelling storylines.

Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since 2015, healthy again and looking very much ready to contend for a fifth green jacket. Phil Mickelson is coming off a World Golf Championship victory and trying to become the oldest Masters champion at age 47. Rory McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion. Dustin Johnson is the world's top-ranked player. Justin Thomas has seven wins since the beginning of 2017. Jordan Spieth already has three major titles, including the 2015 Masters.

