APOEL doctor hurt after objects hurled at bench

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cypriot police say an APOEL team doctor was taken to the hospital after opposing soccer fans hurled objects toward the Nicosia club's bench.

Police say the 62-year-old doctor collapsed on the field and broke into convulsions at the end of Wednesday's match against Anorthosis Famagusta.

A stadium physician found that the doctor's tongue had blocked his airway. The doctor, who also had bruising on his left ear and face, was treated in the hospital and released.

Police also say three cars belonging to Anorthosis fans parked outside their stadium sustained deep gouges.