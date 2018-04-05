Mets activate Conforto; outfielder to lead off vs Strasburg

WASHINGTON — New York Mets All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto has been activated off the disabled list and will make his season debut against Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals.

The Mets announced Conforto's addition to the 25-man roster before Thursday's game and put him in the leadoff spot and in centre field.

It's his first regular-season game since Aug. 24, when he swung through a fastball, collapsed and grabbed his left shoulder. Conforto had surgery on that shoulder Sept. 6.

He established career highs last season with a .279 batting average, 27 homers and 68 RBIs.