Cavs missing guards Hill, Calderon against Wizards

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers will be without point guards Jose Calderon and George Hill against Washington because of injuries.

Calderon, who has given Cleveland a huge lift lately, is dealing with a sore left hamstring, while Hill will miss his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. Calderon took part in the team's shootaround on Thursday, but was later ruled out to face the Wizards.

Injuries are nothing new to the Cavs and coach Tyronn Lue will again have to adjust in his first game back from a medical leave. Lue had been sidelined for nine games after experiencing chest pains and other symptoms.

Lue could start Jordan Clarkson at point, and it's possible he'll give playing time to rookie London Perrantes as the Cavs try to hold onto the No. 3 playoff seed in the East.