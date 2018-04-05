Jets re-sign OL Ben Ijalana

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have re-signed tackle Ben Ijalana, who has been a backup with the team.

Ijalana has been a versatile offensive lineman since the Jets signed him off waivers from Indianapolis at the start of the 2013 season. He played in only three games from 2013-15, then was needed more in 2016, playing in all 16 games for the first time as a pro and starting 13. The first five starts came at right tackle and the last eight at left tackle.

Ijalana didn't play as much last season, getting in 11 games and 56 offensive snaps, plus 42 more on special teams. His most extensive participation came with 41 snaps in the season finale at New England.

He was the Colts' second-round pick (49th overall) in the 2011 draft.