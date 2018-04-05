European soccer weekend: Man City, Bayern can clinch titles

West Bromwich Albion, in last place and 10 points from safety, will be on the brink of relegation if it fails to beat Swansea.

By Steve Douglas in Manchester.

GERMANY

Bayern will seal the title with five games to spare with a win at Augsburg on Saturday

Most of the excitement will be elsewhere with five of the nine games involving neighbours fighting for the same goals.

Second-last Cologne hosts Mainz for a relegation battle that seems to be the home side's last chance to avoid the drop. Cologne is six points behind Saturday's opponent with six games remaining.

Wolfsburg travels to Freiburg for another clash between relegation candidates while last-place Hamburger SV faces a tough task against visiting Schalke, which is second and on a seven-game winning run.

Borussia Dortmund hopes to get over last weekend's 6-0 mauling in Munich at home to Stuttgart. Dortmund, in third place, is nervously looking over its shoulder at Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt, all vying for Champions League qualifying places.

Leipzig and Leverkusen clash on Monday, a day after Eintracht hosts Hoffenheim.

By Ciaran Fahey in Berlin

SPAIN

Unbeaten all season in the league, Barcelona is on track to lift the trophy.

With eight games remaining, the Catalan club has a nine-point lead over Atletico Madrid heading into Saturday's game against Leganes.

There's little prospect of second-place Atletico Madrid catching Barcelona but the Spanish capital derby at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday provides a chance for the visitors to stretch their lead over Real Madrid to seven points.

Fourth-place Valencia, which hosts Espanyol on Sunday, has a 15-point cushion over fifth-place Villarreal in the push for the final Champions League spot.

Villarreal is in contention for the Europa League places, along with Real Betis, Sevilla and Girona.

In the fight against relegation, last-place Malaga on Friday plays at second-bottom Deportivo La Coruna, which is winless in eight matches under coach Clarence Seedorf.

On Sunday, 18th-place Las Palmas visits Levante, which is one position higher.

— By Tales Azzoni in Madrid

FRANCE

All but guaranteed a fifth league crown in six years, Paris Saint-Germain is chasing a domestic record.

With seven matches left, PSG is 16 points clear of defending champion Monaco ahead of Friday's trip to Saint-Etienne.

PSG will be crowned champion if it wins and second-place Monaco fails to secure a point against Nantes on Saturday.

Coach Unai Emery, out of contract at the end of the season, is likely to be replaced however after PSG experienced another premature exit from the Champions League last month.

Emery wants to set a record points tally in Ligue 1.

"We want to win, to keep progressing, to show how strong we are," Emery said. "Once we are champions, we want to continue to have the best statistics possible."

PSG already owns the record with 96 points from the 2015-16 season. The club can finish with 104 points this term.

The battle for second place is very much on. Monaco has a five-point lead over third-place Marseille, with Lyon two points further back.

On Sunday, Marseille hosts Montpellier and Lyon travels to Metz.

— By Samuel Petrequin in Paris

