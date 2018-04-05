Red Sox rally late, beat Rays 3-2 in 12th for 6th win in row

BLOWING OUT

With a first-pitch temperature of 40 degrees and a wind blowing out to centre at 18 mph, the weather threatened to be a factor early on when Martinez — in his first-ever Fenway at-bat — lofted a fly ball to centre to lead off the second. Kevin Kiermaier first came in and then went back, but the ball went off his glove and rolled toward the wall.

Martinez was held up at third base — it was scored a triple — and then with nobody out he stayed there when Bogaerts dinked one to the right side of the infield for a groundout. Two more groundouts later, Chirinos was out of the inning.

PREGAME FESTIVITIES

The Red Sox introduced both teams on the baselines before the game in a brief ceremony that also featured a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr, who was the oldest living major leaguer before he died in November. Doerr's retired No. 1 on the right-field facade was encircled by a wreath of flowers.

Several local winter Olympians threw ceremonial first pitches, and gymnastics gold medallist Aly Raisman joined David Ortiz at the mound for the first "Play Ball!" of the season. Ortiz ripped off his Red Sox jersey to reveal a T-shirt saying "Girl Power," and then asked Raisman to pose for a selfie with him.

Ruth Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters, sang the national anthem.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cora said before the game he was still undecided about whether to activate Eduardo Rodriguez so he can start on Sunday in the series finale. The lefthander had right knee surgery in October.

UP NEXT

Rays: The teams meet again on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Righty Jake Faria (0-0) makes his second start of the season. He allowed one run on four hits in four innings against Boston on Sunday.

Red Sox: Rick Porcello (1-0) makes his second start, having allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Rays on Saturday.

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press