Michael Conforto comes off disabled list to star for Mets

The Red Sox tied it off Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome. After Ramirez singled in one run to make it 2-1, J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play and then Xander Bogaerts doubled over the outstretched glove of left fielder Mallex Smith against the Green Monster to tie it.

TWINS 4, MARINERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh for Minnesota, one inning after Miguel Sano tied it with a two-run shot in the Twins' chilly home opener.

Eddie Rosario went deep in the eighth to pad the lead, and Fernando Rodney worked the ninth for his first save with the Twins. That capped a stretch of 4 2/3 scoreless innings by the bullpen in relief of Kyle Gibson. Zach Duke (1-0) was the winner, and Addison Reed struck out two in a perfect eighth.

James Paxton started strong for the Mariners with five scoreless innings after a first-pitch temperature of 38 degrees and a startling moment during the pregame ceremony. The bald eagle that was supposed to fly to the mound before the national anthem instead circled Paxton, a Canadian, where he was standing alone in left field on a break from his warmup throws. The bird would up landing its large talons on the leftu's left shouleer, before being lured away by the handler.

Garver's drive, his first major league homer, reached the second deck against Dan Altavilla (0-1).

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Brad Hand to break a scoreless tie in the ninth inning, and DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single for Colorado.

Hand (0-2) walked Trevor Story and Chris Iannetta to open the ninth and the Rockies loaded the bases when second baseman Carlos Asuaje committed an error when he couldn't hold onto the throw from third baseman Christian Villanueva after Gerardo Parra's bunt.

Hand struck out pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez, but then walked McMahon on four pitches to bring in Story. Charlie Blackmon struck out before LeMahieu singled to with two outs.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) pitched two innings for the win and Wade Davis worked the ninth for his fourth save. Davis allowed Manuel Margot's leadoff homer, his first, and then retired the side.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco homered, tripled, singled and drove in four runs for Philadelphia, and Nick Pivetta struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Pivetta (1-0) allowed four hits and no walks. Adam Morgan retired the four batters he faced and Luis Garcia and Hector Neris combined on the four-hitter.

The Phillies won a home opener for the first time since 2011.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith (0-1) allowed three runs and two hits in three innings. Three of the six batters he walked scored.

RANGERS 6, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adrian Beltre singled and doubled to become the career hits leader among Latin-born players with 3,055 in Texas' victory over Oakland.

Martin Perez (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning of his first start of the season, amd Shin-Soo Choo homered for the second consecutive day. Daniel Mengden (0-2) took the loss.

The crowd of 10,132 was the largest of the series that attracted 34,613 total for the four games.

By The Associated Press