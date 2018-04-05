Hadwin in striking distance of lead at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Canada's Adam Hadwin is off to a fast start at the Augusta National, and after one round is in a good position to top his finish from last year.

The 30-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., shot an impressive 3-under 69 on Thursday in the first round of the Masters to enter into a seven-way tie for fourth, three shots back of leader Jordan Spieth. Hadwin made his first appearance at Augsta National last year, finishing tied for 36th.

Hadwin could have been in a tie for second with Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar but he bogeyed on the par-4 18th hole to fall back into the pack.

Thanks to three top-10 finishes, Hadwin has already earned more than US$1.1 million this season. His best result was a tie for third at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January. Hadwin also finished in the Top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings last season.