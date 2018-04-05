Tony Finau deals with shame, pain, fame during Masters debut

He finished tied for second with Matt Kuchar, two shots behind leader Jordan Spieth.

No one could have expected it after watching Finau gingerly climbed into a golf cart after his exhibition ended early the day before.

The ordeal started when Finau flew the back of the seventh green on Augusta National's par-3 course and spun it back into the hole for an ace. He started running — a forbidden act on these hallowed grounds — toward the hole to celebrate. His issue came when he turned and backpedaled. He landed awkwardly on his left ankle, which grotesquely displaced. He dropped to one knee and ended up pushing the joint back into place.

"I saw where it was and I knew where it needed to be," he said. "Instinctively, I just tried. If it didn't work, then I would have laid there and been even more embarrassed being pulled out on a stretcher celebrating a hole-in-one."

It was the 12th ace of his life, but first in front of his wife and kids, and it came in his first Par-3 Contest.

"It's just a spur-of-the-moment thing," he said. "I have no idea why I just started sprinting. I saw (the ball) disappear. It was my first Par-3 Contest, my first Masters, I made a hole in one, so there was a lot that went into that. I just took off.

"I'm probably not a great (defensive back), doing the backpedalling, so I won't be doing that the rest of my career."

Finau credited fire-knife dancing as one of the reasons he was able to handle the pain, the restlessness night and the uncertainty. Popular in Polynesian culture, fire-knife dancing is exactly what it sounds like. There are knives attached to the ends of sticks, covered in material set aflame, and furiously spun around by a performer. Finau perfected the craft — even dealing with a few cuts and burns along the way — well before his golf game took off.

"I look at myself as a pretty mentally tough person, and I think I showed that today in my round," he said. "Just able to put my head down and play."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press