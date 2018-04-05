Pacers sweep season series vs Warriors with 126-106 romp

Sure, the Pacers did all that against a team missing Curry, but that's something Golden State must solve.

"It's tough to turn it on, especially when you're missing a guy like Steph," Shaun Livingston said. "We've got to challenge ourselves. Hopefully, that's how we can get this started."

Durant had 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Thompson finished with 16 as Golden State's three-game winning streak ended.

The Warriors were never really close after the early moments of the second quarter.

Indiana pulled out to a 52-42 lead late in the second quarter, made it 62-51 at halftime and led by 21 during the third quarter before Golden State opened the fourth with 10 straight points to cut the deficit to 97-87.

Indiana answered with seven straight and closed it out with a 10-0 spurt.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Have lost three series this season. Only seven teams have beaten them twice — Houston, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Denver, Utah, Portland and Indiana. ... Golden State could have tied Phoenix's NBA record for best road mark (14-1) by a Western Conference team against Eastern Conference opponents. Golden State wound up 13-2. ... Thompson was 4 of 9 on 3s to move past Tim Hardaway (1,542) for 25th on the league's career list. Thompson has 1,545.

Pacers: Have five wins against last year's NBA finalists — two over Golden State and three over runner-up Cleveland. ... Oladipo extended his streak of consecutive games with a steal to 62. It's the sixth longest streak in league history. ... Oladipo had six rebounds, seven assists and three steals, setting a franchise record with six straight games with three or more steals. ... Bogdanovic was 11 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 on 3s. ... Thad Young had 16 points and eight rebounds.

INJURY UPDATE

Golden State guard Patrick McCaw will miss at least four weeks after being diagnosed with a bruised spine. Then he will be re-evaluated, the team said in a statement.

McCaw was injured on a frightful fall Saturday at Sacramento. He was released from a hospital Sunday after preliminary tests showed no structural damage or problems with his nervous system. Additional exams revealed no neurological damage, but he didn't make the trip to Indianapolis.

He averages 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

HE SAID IT

"I was really looking forward to playing them with their roster tonight, just to see where we were," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "I thought our guys responded to the challenge of the things we needed to do defensively."

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host New Orleans on Saturday, looking for their 11th straight win in the series.

Pacers: Will try to end an eight-game road losing streak at Toronto on Friday.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press