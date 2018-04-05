Devils make playoffs for first time since 2012

When the final horn sounded there was a sense of accomplishment. A cheer went up when the Stanley Cup logo and the Devils' logo were shown on the overhead scoreboard.

Centre Travis Zajac skated behind defenceman and captain Andy Greene and hugged him. It's been a long five years for the only two holdovers from the 2012 team that lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Kings.

"We're a group that doesn't give up," Greene said. "We are relentless. We play for each other. We play hard for each other."

The Devils also earned this spot, going 10-2-1 in its past 13 games.

William Nylander scored on a power play in the first period for Toronto to ice his second straight 20-goal season. Frederik Andersen was outstanding, making 37 saves, including saves on breakaways by Taylor Hall and Michael Grabner in the big second period.

The loss was only the fourth in 13 games (9-4) for the Maple Leafs, who will face either Boston or Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

"They are a good team," Toronto defenceman Jake Gardiner said. "That's as close to playoff hockey as we are going to get right now. That was kind of us last year, fighting for a spot to get in. They played hard. They played well. They didn't give us too much."

New Jersey, which is currently the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, will have to wait for its playoff opponent to be decided.

While the Devils had the majority of shots for the first 27-plus minutes, they fell behind 1-0 when Nylander scored from the right circle 12 seconds after Nico Hischier was called for tripping.

Zacha didn't tie the game until 7:55 of the second period. He won a puck along the boards in centre ice, worked a give-and-go with Maroon entering the Toronto zone and beat Andersen with a shot from the left circle just under the crossbar.

Maroon, who was acquired in a trade deadline deal with Edmonton, did all the work on Wood's 18th goal. He fended off Nazem Kadri carrying the puck from in front of his bench, all the way behind the net and then came out the other side and found Wood alone in front for a slam dunk.

NOTES: Matthews extended his point-scoring streak to eight games with an assist on Nylander's goal. ... The Devils won the season series 2-0-1. ... Hall's nine-game points scoring streak and four-game goals run were snapped. .... There were four penalties in the game.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Montreal on Saturday night in regular-season finale.

Devils: End the regular season at Washington on Saturday night.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press