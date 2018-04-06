Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 100-96 win over Wolves

Minnesota had a familiar face available and sitting on the bench in Jimmy Butler, but he didn't get into the game. Butler has been out since suffering a right knee injury on Feb. 23 at Houston. The Wolves are 8-9 since Butler was sidelined.

"So just taking everything into consideration, we just thought it was best to wait another day," Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau said.

This game featured quite a showdown between two elite big men in Towns and Jokic. They pushed and shoved each other around before Towns fouled out with 1:46 remaining while trying to cover Murray on the perimeter.

"You want to be out there, you want to be helping the team," Towns said. "You just got to find ways to win regardless of the situation."

No time for looking back, though.

"We can't take back what happened tonight," Towns said. "There's no time to weep."

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Jeff Teague (knee) was back after missing a game and scored 15 points. Derrick Rose (ankle) had four. ... Towns earned his 65th double-double of the season.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed a 10th straight game with a strained right knee. "Longer than I think anybody anticipated," Malone said. "Just not where it needs to be for him to come back." ... Jokic had nine assists.

OUCH

Towns momentarily stayed down early in the third after taking an elbow to the face from Millsap. Towns remained in the game.

Moments later, Murray took an accidental hand to the face from Towns while trying to grab a rebound. Murray hit the floor before slowly getting back up.

NOT BUYING IT

In his pregame chat, Malone said he didn't buy that Butler would sit out despite being listed as doubtful.

"Believe that if you want," Malone said. "I got a bridge to sell you."

Water under the bridge — Butler didn't play.

HARRIS TO THE RESCUE

Denver caught fire late in the third behind the shooting of Harris, who had nine points to help the team close out the quarter on an 11-0 run.

"It was my night to make shots," Harris said. "It's going to be somebody else's the next night. Going into this playoff push, it's got to be all hand's on deck."

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday.

Nuggets: Denver plays two of its final three games on the road, including Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press