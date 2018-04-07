LEADING OFF: Ohtani HR streak, icy Target Field, Yanks hurt

YANKED

The Yankees will see how everyone is feeling after four players were forced to make early exits Friday. Starter CC Sabathia left with hip soreness, star catcher Gary Sanchez limped off with a leg cramp, third baseman Brandon Drury was lifted for migraines and second baseman Tyler Wade was removed because of flu-like symptoms.

BACK TO WORK

The Nationals have lost three in a row, including losses by aces Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, and have been outscored by a combined 28-9 during the slide. Gio Gonzalez and the NL East champs will try to break the skid when they host Steven Matz and the Mets.

Washington, which opened 4-0, was off Friday. That was fine by rookie manager Dave Martinez.

"Last three games, not so good. First four games, really good," Martinez said. "They get a day off, they get refreshed, and then there's a whole lot more baseball left."

NAP TIME

Mike Napoli hit a grand slam in his first game of the season, playing for Triple-A Columbus on Friday. At 36, the slugger rejoined Cleveland in spring training, signing as a free agent. The Indians like his positive influence on the Indians' young players and, maybe, might provide a power bat in the majors later this year.

By The Associated Press