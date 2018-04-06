FIFA VP Chung quits amid probe into Oceania irregularities

David Chung resigned on Friday as a FIFA vice-president and a member of its ruling council after an audit of the Oceania confederation he led found "potential irregularities" and funding was cut by soccer's world governing body.

Chung quit after seven years as president of the Oceania Football Confederation for what were described as "personal reasons." FIFA acknowledged later in the day it has concerns about the management of the OFC under Chung but did not accuse him of wrongdoing.

"OFC has been recently the subject of a review conducted by an external audit firm on FIFA's behalf," FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press. "It has shown potential irregularities in the construction process of the OFC Home of Football.

"The review findings, which were not focusing on specific individuals, led to the temporary suspension of funding to OFC. The process is now ongoing and the FIFA administration will continue to support OFC in building and improving their internal controls."